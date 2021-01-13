Advertisement

High School student continues her cousin’s legacy

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Noah Haws lost his battle to a rare kidney cancer in June at age 4.

His cousin Savannah Pudder had a special connection with him that inspired her to help others and bring Noah’s light to others.

Savannah created Noah’s Boxes of Sunshine to brighten the day for sick children and their families.

The gift boxes that children receive are filled with toys and other goodies.

She said the inspiration for the name came from Noah’s favorite toy: the sun.

“The reason why it’s called Noah’s Boxes of Sunshine is because Noah had this toy sun. He would take it everywhere with him. He was like inseperable from it, and we kind of started to use the sun as our symbol for him,” Savannah said.

Savannah had sent out six boxes so far and was working on more. She said she’s come up with a system to ensure she’s helping the best way she can .

“I talk to the parents to see what they like because I want to make it as personal as posible, and not just give them some random toys,” she added.

People can reach out and receive updates on the mission of Noah’s Boxes of Sunshine through Instagram and Facebook.

Savannah also started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her boxes. It’s linked on both social media accounts.

