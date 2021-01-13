Jimmy Owen Thacker, 79 of Hopewell Community Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2012 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Huntington on June 12, 1941 a son of the late James and Myrtie Dean Thacker. Jimmy proudly served his county in the United State Army. He also volunteered with the Kenova Honor Guard conducting military funerals. He worked 35 years as Truck and Tractor Trailer Driver. He was a loyal and dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed bird watching and was a talented artist. He was known by his family members as their own “weatherman”. He most enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Thelma Gibson Thacker; his daughter Jennifer Lemley and her husband Jason of Fairmont; his granddaughter Sarah Lemley; two brothers Jacky Dale and Julius both of Wayne County; three sisters Peggy of Wayne County, Sharon of California and Debra of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Howard Keith. Friends may call at Victory Baptist Church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at Victory Baptist Church on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. A committal service with be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Huntington on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. where military honors will be conducted by the Kenova Honor Guard. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be conducting funeral arrangements.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.