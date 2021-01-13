Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed

WDTV News Director Michael Baldwin wrote the following statement about Josh Croup as he is leaving the station:

When I first started to learn about WDTV, the name ‘Josh Croup’ came up often. Our leader, Tim Defazio, told me he was ‘the real deal’. After meeting Josh and seeing him in action - I know this to be absolutely true.

I’ve spent almost 20 years in this industry, and in my time in the newsroom, I have met three individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty in their positions. One of these wonderful people Is Josh Croup. The 25-year-old has had many accomplishments during the infancy of his journalistic career here with us.

Josh won the 2019 Associated Press Virginias Award for Best Reporter and the 2019 West Virginia Broadcasters Association award for Best General Assignment Reporting. His segment ‘Tasty Tuesday’ won the 2019 Associated Press Virginias Broadcasters award for Best Specialty Reporting. We are so happy that we were able to support Josh in the pursuit of excellence.

Upon beginning my time with WDTV, Josh notified me that his time with us was coming to an end. He was looking for a coveted position in a bigger market. I asked him to stay on for another six months as I made my transition as a first time News Director – without hesitation he agreed.

His contribution to our station has been immeasurably enormous. As I began to change the climate of our newsroom, I needed support from someone who believed in bringing my vision to life. Josh’s support made me feel as though I was capable of helping push our news team towards excellence, and thanks to his contributions and reinforcements, we have made immense improvements as a team and as a station.

Josh is moving on to the top news station in Toledo, WTVG ABC 13. Under their leadership, I have no doubt that he will excel at the new challenges that await him.

The diehard Steeler fan has a gift that cannot be taught- grit. His abilities to overcome challenges are incomparable. This young man worked on his days off, helped us to cover all of the stories in our area rapidly, and he prepared an immaculate plan for election night coverage that proceeded with near perfection. His attention to detail is unmatched, and his work ethic and smile will be missed greatly.

The great Tony Stark once said, “Part of the journey is the end.”

Please join me in wishing Josh Croup all the best as he moves on to his next endeavor. We are so proud of Josh, and everyone in North Central West Virginia should be proud of the reporter and person that we had the joy of laughing and learning with for the past two and a half years.