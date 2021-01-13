Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - I hope everyone is enjoying this great weather we’re having!! Today we saw plenty of sun and temperatures into the mid 40′s for many. Tonight we might see a few clouds passing through, but that won’t interfere with another beautiful day on Thursday with plenty of sun and warmth in store. But making its way towards us is a strong winter storm, currently coming out of the Canadian Rockies. We’ll see the first impact from this storm on Friday when a strong cold front will move through the state. Rain showers will quickly turn to snow on Friday afternoon and will mean a messy mix of wintry weather across much of the state. After the initial wave of weather passes on Friday evening, there looks to be a bit of a break early Saturday. But again, the snow will return on Saturday evening, with periods of heavier snow, all the way through Monday. From Friday through Sunday, snow totals are likely to be between 1-3″ in the lowlands and anywhere from 4-6″ in the higher elevations. We could also be looking at more snow on Monday as well.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: High 47

Friday: Cloudy with showers on the increase. High: 46

Saturday: Chance of rain/snow mix early then snow showers. High: 36

