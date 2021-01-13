Advertisement

Lena B. Stout

Lena B. Stout
Lena B. Stout(Lena B. Stout)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lena B. Stout, 92 of Webster Springs, passed away January 12, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.  Lena was born September 14, 1928 in Diana and was the daughter of the late Sherman and Dora Hines Chapman. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Arden Lee Stout; granddaughter, Jessica Stout; brothers, Denzil Ray Chapman and Doy Lee Chapman and also an infant brother and sister. Lena had previously attended Union Valley Union Mission Church and was election poll worker for many years.  She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her children; Jeannie Stout, Linda (John) Morrison, Gary (Carol) Stout, Mike (Paulette) Stout, Kevin (Sis) Stout and Keith (fiancée Amanda) Stout; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Madeline Nichols and several nieces and nephews. A walk through visitation will be 11AM to 1PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home Webster Springs.   Private service will follow with burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Stout family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed
School bus generic
WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions being made by Gov. Justice
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions made by Gov. Justice
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.

Latest News

Tefany May Hannas
Tefany May Hannas
Helen Marie Short
Helen Marie Short
Richard William Shields
Richard William Shields
Ronald Wayne Moore
Ronald Wayne Moore