Lena B. Stout, 92 of Webster Springs, passed away January 12, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side. Lena was born September 14, 1928 in Diana and was the daughter of the late Sherman and Dora Hines Chapman. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Arden Lee Stout; granddaughter, Jessica Stout; brothers, Denzil Ray Chapman and Doy Lee Chapman and also an infant brother and sister. Lena had previously attended Union Valley Union Mission Church and was election poll worker for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her children; Jeannie Stout, Linda (John) Morrison, Gary (Carol) Stout, Mike (Paulette) Stout, Kevin (Sis) Stout and Keith (fiancée Amanda) Stout; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Madeline Nichols and several nieces and nephews. A walk through visitation will be 11AM to 1PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home Webster Springs. Private service will follow with burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Stout family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.