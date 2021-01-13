Advertisement

NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts

The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him out of the party.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

According to the article, McConnell told associates that he is “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach Trump.

McConnell is reportedly furious at the president for inciting a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

One source says the two have not spoken since and that McConnell “hates” Trump.

The newspaper reports McConnell thinks an impeachment will help purge the president from the GOP.

It also says he wants to see the specific article of impeachment.

If it passes the House of Representatives, the Senate would vote on whether to convict the president, but McConnell has not said if he would do that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two W.Va. school workers suspended for protesting election
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Crews respond to Harrison County fire Tuesday morning
Crews were called to structure fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

WVU Water Testing
WVU receives grant to test drinking water in W.Va.
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
COVID-19
COVID-19, Wednesday, Jan.13
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Boone County Vaccinations
Boone County Vaccinations