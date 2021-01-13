Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Mahalia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Mahalia Starr, also goes by Mahli or Molli.

This little starlet came to Pet Helpers after losing her home of 8 years. She also lost her teeth of 8 years because they were all rotten. So Mahalia won’t be requiring a dental anytime soon! Or ever! Her little tongue makes an appearance often!

Mahalia is spry and as sweet as can be. She gets along great with the dogs and cats in her foster home. She weighs 10 lbs. Maybe 9.9 after she lost her teeth. Her favorite past times are sleeping, eating, watching the Golden Girls, and singing the gospel. Mahalia also likes walks and car rides. She is house trained, but used to a fully fenced in yard. She is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, flea meds, and has been wormed. Mahalia currently resides in Harrison County.

For more information on this young lady or to apply for this great companion click this link. Her adoption fee is 150.00. Her dental cost three times that, so she is quite the bargain.

