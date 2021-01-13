Advertisement

Preston County expecting two road closures

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two road closures are expected on Preston County Route 7/15, Copeman Farm Road (Beaty Church Road), at milepost 1.14, announced the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The first closure will be on Jan. 14. and 15. The road will be completely closed from 7:30 am on the 14 until 5:00 pm on the 15. This closure is due to a culvert replacement. No traffic will be allowed through at that time.

The second closure will be on Jan. 19. and 20. The road will be closed from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm daily. This closure is for a headwall completion. Emergency vehicles will be permitted at that time.

Alternate Route: County Route 7/13, Whetsell Settlement Road (Wilson Hill)

