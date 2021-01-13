Richard William Shields, 53, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born October 10, 1967, in Clarksburg; a son of Lorraine Day Patton of Fairmont and the late John W. “Skeeter” Shields III. Richard was a 1987 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. Richard was employed by Kings Trucking Service and loved driving his semi. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a past member of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Richard always had a smile on his face and a shoulder for anyone who needed it. He will be deeply missed. Richard is survived by his mother, Lorraine Day Patton, of Fairmont; his brother John “David” Shields and his wife Cathy of Fairmont; his sister, Vivian Jenab of Fairmont; nieces, Samantha Vincent and her husband Nick; Gabriella Jenab and nephew, Nicklaus Jenab; and former brother-in-law, Ali “A.J.” Jenab. He is survived by the love his life and fiancé, Louise Linn and his sweet dog, Phoebe. Also surviving Richard are his uncle, S. Gene Day and his wife, Phyllis; cousins Derrick and his wife, Kathy; Eli Day, Pilar Loynes and Laity Day. Richard leaves behind several friends and colleagues. In addition to his father, Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John W. Shields Jr. and his wife, Vivian Heavener Shields. Maternal grandparents, Harold “Hap” Day and his wife Ethel Reel Day; as well as his uncle, James “Jim” Day. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the family asks please use caution when deciding to attend. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A vigil service will be held at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon David Lester. Visitation will continue one Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon John Yaquinta officiating. Interment will follow at Bluemont Cemetery, Grafton, WV. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

