Ronald Wayne Moore, 65, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born February 13, 1955, in Fairmont; a son of Lucille (Jeffries) Moore of Fairmont and the late Rex Moore. Ronald worked from Westinghouse as a factory worker. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Ronald was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed chess, music, avid reader, watching movies and crossword puzzles. Ronald is survived by his two sons, Ronald Wayne II and his wife, Courtney of Fairmont; Andrew Moore of Fairview; his granddaughter, Bella Moore; his brother, Timothy Moore and his wife, Kristie of West Milford; his sister, Rebecca Mackey and her husband, Kenneth of Fairmont; his brothers-in-law, Stephen Boyce and his wife, Regina and Dave Raines and his wife, Sandy; his sisters-in-law, Vicki Connell, Sheila Martin, Cynthia Minor and Vicki Moore; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gay (Boyce) Moore, who died on September 28, 2019; his brother, Kevin Moore; his father and mother in-law, Brady and Gay Boyce. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm., and on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11:00 am until the service at 12:30 pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Marine corps and Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

