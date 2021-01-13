State BOE requiring some level of in-person learning for all counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State BOE members put out a motion for in-person learning as students are expected to head back to school next Tuesday.

“I think they need to be engaged, I think we need our teachers to see them,” said State Superintendent Clay Burch.

Superintendent Burch made this statement that many of the board members agreed with, which turned into a four hour discussion on how to get students back in school in the next days.

“What we did today, we hammered out a plan, and now we have to execute it,” said School Board President Miller Hall.

On Jan. 19., Pre-k through eighth grade students are expected to return to school in person regardless of the color shown on the DHHR County Alert System Map, while high school students will return in person as long as their county isn’t red.

For those up to eighth grade, the board is encouraging counties to resume in-person learning 4 or 5 days a week and if schools choose to have blended models, students must be in school at least 2 days out of the week.

“Our children need us--and we have to be engaged, they have to be engaged. In many, many cases remote learning cannot be in the same sentence as education,” said Burch.

High school students will enter remote learning the day after the county turns red. All grade levels will have the opportunity to work remotely if need be based on what counties and local health officials believe is appropriate for an individual classroom or school overall. Those who wish to continue virtual learning can do so.

“We believe by working together and keeping the lines of communication open and transparent, that we can make a difference in our students, staff, administration and state officials,” said Hall.

