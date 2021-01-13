Advertisement

WVSSAC shares revised winter & spring athletic calendar

Spring sports will begin practice on March 15 with contests on April 12
Softball
Softball(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has released a revised schedule for winter and spring athletics in 2021.

Spring sports are set to begin practices on March 15 with contests on April 12.

It was announced on Monday that winter sports can hit the practice floor on February 15 with games beginning on the first week of March.

Here is the full calendar from the WVSSAC with state championship dates.

Caption

All dates are subject to change. Student-athletes are not permitted to play or practice if their county falls in the red status on the WV DHHR COVID-19 map.

