Advertisement

WVU receives grant to test drinking water in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University received a grant to create a drinking water testing and community engagement program, according to a press release from WVU.

The $150,000 grant from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation will go towards helping some West Virginians gain a better understanding of what’s in their water. Jason Hubbart, an educator and researcher at West Virginia University and his team in the WVU Institute for Water Security and Science will be in charge of the three-year project.

The first year of the pilot program will focus on Marion and Harrison counties; year two will concentrate on Tyler and Wetzel Counties, and the team will work with Doddridge and Ritchie Counties in year three.

In West Virginia, Hubbart noted, water quality is at risk due to historic mining and land use activities as well as the politics around those, and other, industrial processes.

“Recent high-profile crises, including the Elk River chemical spill, and the prevalence of impaired waters throughout the state highlight the need for investment in the expansion of drinking water testing that includes public and private water systems,” he said.

The project will feature community workshops in the geographic region where Equitrans Midstream Corporation conducts its natural gas midstream operations. They hope participants will gain knowledge about the importance of safe drinking water and receive a free drinking water test, along with the support required to interpret results.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed
School bus generic
WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions being made by Gov. Justice
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions made by Gov. Justice
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.

Latest News

Almanac 1 14 2021
Almanac 1 14 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 1 14 2021 6 1 1 14 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 1 14 2021 6 1 1 14 2021
First responders were alerted of the fire on Hood Avenue at 1:14 a.m.
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
WVBOE puts out motion regarding in person learning
WV BOE Vote
Elkins Police Department hosts active shooter response training
Elkins Police Department hosts active shooter response training