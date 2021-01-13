WVU receives grant to test drinking water in W.Va.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University received a grant to create a drinking water testing and community engagement program, according to a press release from WVU.

The $150,000 grant from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation will go towards helping some West Virginians gain a better understanding of what’s in their water. Jason Hubbart, an educator and researcher at West Virginia University and his team in the WVU Institute for Water Security and Science will be in charge of the three-year project.

The first year of the pilot program will focus on Marion and Harrison counties; year two will concentrate on Tyler and Wetzel Counties, and the team will work with Doddridge and Ritchie Counties in year three.

In West Virginia, Hubbart noted, water quality is at risk due to historic mining and land use activities as well as the politics around those, and other, industrial processes.

“Recent high-profile crises, including the Elk River chemical spill, and the prevalence of impaired waters throughout the state highlight the need for investment in the expansion of drinking water testing that includes public and private water systems,” he said.

The project will feature community workshops in the geographic region where Equitrans Midstream Corporation conducts its natural gas midstream operations. They hope participants will gain knowledge about the importance of safe drinking water and receive a free drinking water test, along with the support required to interpret results.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.