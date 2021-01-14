AFT-WV plans to take state in-person learning mandate to court

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia American Federation-Teachers (AFT-WV) announced in a Facebook post that it plans to take the state in-person learning mandate to court by early next week.

In the post, ATF-WV says it will file injunctive action against the WV Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education and several county boards of education over their decision to return back to the classrooms.

“Appointed policymakers issuing in-person learning mandates to local boards, who are duly elected by the citizens of their communities to govern their local schools, is an incredible overstepping of authority,” AFT-WV said. “To make such a decision while meeting virtually and behind closed doors is astoundingly tone deaf.”

It also said that the union applauds the Berkeley County Board of Education for their “bold leadership” in choosing to continue remote learning. It encourages other boards to follow suit.

AFT-WV also announced that it will file an amicus brief in support of any county board of education that decides to go against the state school board’s decision and continue remote learning.

“With vaccine distribution under way, county boards who planned to have all willing employees vaccinated prior to a full return to in-person learning were exhibiting responsible leadership in protecting the health and safety of their staff and communities. These are reasonable decisions and should not be usurped by an appointed body with no accountability to voters,” AFT-WV stated.

