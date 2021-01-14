Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 14th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We see clouds early, but we clear up in the afternoon and see highs in the mid to upper 40s. This is our last day of sunshine, so enjoy it and dig out your umbrella! We wake up to cloudy skies on Friday, and those clouds are here to stay. Rain begins around breakfast time, and scattered rain showers continue through the day. We warm up into the mid 40s though, and this is our last warm day for a while. As those temperatures drop around 10 in the evening, we see the rain showers switch to snow showers, and the snow showers continue through the entire day on Saturday. The temperatures only reach the mid 30s on Saturday, and skies are cloudy. The snow showers stick around headed into Sunday, and strong wind gusts of 20 mph are possible overnight. We will likely see light scattered snow showers all day Sunday, which finally begin to taper off headed into Monday afternoon. By the end of the day Sunday, about 6 inches of snow will have fallen in the mountains, with 2-3 total inches in the lowlands. Much of this snow will melt on contact with the ground initially since we have been so warm, so the total you see on the ground may be less than these numbers. Our temperatures remain in the low 30s on Monday, but it looks like this winter weather event comes to a close Monday evening. Tuesday looks dry and slightly warmer as we return to clearer weather. Roads will be slick all weekend beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, so stay safe and enjoy the winter weather!

Today: Our last sunny day for a while. Enjoy it! High: 46.

Tonight: Calm with clouds building, and a low that is slightly warmer than usual. Low: 32.

Friday: Rain begins in the morning and continues through the day, transitioning to snow in the late evening. High: 44.

Saturday: Snow showers all day. High: 36.

