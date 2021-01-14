Advertisement

Published: Jan. 14, 2021
Bertie Jane Cutlip, 96 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Nella’s nursing home in Elkins. She was born June 4, 1924 in Sugar Creek to the late Ernest and Cora Cogar McLean and is the last surviving of her siblings. She enjoyed making apple butter, jelly, and pepper relish and was a woman of poetry. She worked several years at Alpine Motor Lodge, lived a short period of time in Benis, and was a member of the Elkins Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons Gary McLean and Wayne “Bear” Cutlip; daughter Rebecca Cutlip; grandsons David Paul and Chad Phillip Cutlip; and all her siblings. Bertie is survived by her sons George (Charlotte Short) Cutlip and Craig Cutlip; daughters Marsha (Tony) Paul and Mary Cutlip; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Dave Cogar Cemetery, Sugar Creek, with Pastor Jeff Swecker officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cutlip family.

