COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson has announced positive early results from its experimental coronavirus vaccine as it continues with the final stages of testing.

The company says early stage trials show the vaccine creates an immune response in nearly all volunteers with minimal side effects after just one dose.

The final Phase 3 trials will ultimately determine how well the vaccine protects people from coronavirus. The company is also studying whether a second dose increases efficacy or durability of the immune response.

Johnson & Johnson expects to put out more details later this month and to apply for authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not long after that.

The FDA has given emergency use authorization to two coronavirus vaccines – one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Both were about 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in their Phase 3 trials.

Johnson & Johnson is contracted to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government if it wins approval from the FDA.

However, the New York Times reported Wednesday that the company was behind schedule in its production. In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it was “premature” to talk about its vaccine supply, but it was confident it would be able to meet its government commitments.

