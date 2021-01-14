Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

ENTERPRISE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County Thursday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted of the fire on Hood Avenue at 1:14 a.m.

There are no injuries to report and the cause is unknown at this time.

Bridgeport,, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Valley, Worthington Fire Departments and the Harrison County EMS all responded.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.