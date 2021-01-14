Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County Thursday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted of the fire on Hood Avenue at 1:14 a.m.

There are no injuries to report and the cause is unknown at this time.

Bridgeport,, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Valley, Worthington Fire Departments and the Harrison County EMS all responded.

