Demolitions in Clarksburg aim to decrease crime and increase development

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City officials make demolishing abandoned buildings a priority this year, as some say the structures contribute to an increase in crime.

“It increases crime,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy. “When you have abandoned houses, it attracts criminals and people that want to do bad things.”

These abandoned structures include any home or building that may be deteriorating or violate any other code violations.

In addition to increased crime, these structures have decreased property values and development around the city. The Clarksburg City Council is desperately trying to fix the problem by tearing the structures down.

“We’re aggressively trying to get those down as quickly as possible,” said Director of code enforcement Ashley Carr.

So far, 27 abandoned structures have been demolished, and 60 more are on the list.

“Condemned properties will usually end up on the demolition list if they’re not taken care of,” Carr said.

