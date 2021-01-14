Advertisement

Demolitions in Clarksburg aim to decrease crime and increase development

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City officials make demolishing abandoned buildings a priority this year, as some say the structures contribute to an increase in crime.

“It increases crime,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy. “When you have abandoned houses, it attracts criminals and people that want to do bad things.”

These abandoned structures include any home or building that may be deteriorating or violate any other code violations.

In addition to increased crime, these structures have decreased property values and development around the city. The Clarksburg City Council is desperately trying to fix the problem by tearing the structures down.

“We’re aggressively trying to get those down as quickly as possible,” said Director of code enforcement Ashley Carr.

So far, 27 abandoned structures have been demolished, and 60 more are on the list.

“Condemned properties will usually end up on the demolition list if they’re not taken care of,” Carr said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granville police officers are looking for this man. They emphasize that he has not committed a...
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
generic photos
AFT-WV plans to take state in-person learning mandate to court
School bus generic
UPDATE: Suspended bus drivers cleared of wrongdoing in Trump event
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed

Latest News

Mental Health
How to tackle stress in 2021
How to tackle stress in 2021
How to tackle stress in 2021
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Jan. 14
Halterman
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Jan. 14