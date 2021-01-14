Doddridge County’s Cunningham inks with Concord

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Doddridge County lineman Connor Cunningham inked to play for Concord football on Wednesday.

The defensive end was a second team all-stater for the Bulldogs in 2019, helping the team go undefeated in the regular season and reach its first state title game since 1978.

Cunningham will play for former Martinsburg head coach Dave Walker who is now at the helm of the Mountain Lions.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.