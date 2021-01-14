Emergency food and shelter money awarded to four local W.Va. counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Federal Funds have been awarded to counties in West Virginia by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.

The following are the latest counties chosen to receive funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs:

Marion County: $26,356

Taylor County: $7,068

Tucker County: $2,000

Randolph County: $13, 879

Agencies interested in applying should visit the United Way website at http://go.uwmtc.org/efsp. All applications are due by 5 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Agencies do not have to be a United Way agency to apply.

