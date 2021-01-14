Advertisement

Emergency food and shelter money awarded to four local W.Va. counties

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Federal Funds have been awarded to counties in West Virginia by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.

The following are the latest counties chosen to receive funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs:

Marion County: $26,356

Taylor County: $7,068

Tucker County: $2,000

Randolph County: $13, 879

Agencies interested in applying should visit the United Way website at http://go.uwmtc.org/efsp.  All applications are due by 5 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 3.  Agencies do not have to be a United Way agency to apply.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granville police officers are looking for this man. They emphasize that he has not committed a...
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
generic photos
AFT-WV plans to take state in-person learning mandate to court
School bus generic
UPDATE: Suspended bus drivers cleared of wrongdoing in Trump event
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed

Latest News

Mental Health
How to tackle stress in 2021
How to tackle stress in 2021
How to tackle stress in 2021
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Jan. 14
Halterman
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Jan. 14