Emergency food and shelter money awarded to four local W.Va. counties
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Federal Funds have been awarded to counties in West Virginia by the Department of Homeland Security.
The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.
The following are the latest counties chosen to receive funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs:
Marion County: $26,356
Taylor County: $7,068
Tucker County: $2,000
Randolph County: $13, 879
Agencies interested in applying should visit the United Way website at http://go.uwmtc.org/efsp. All applications are due by 5 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Agencies do not have to be a United Way agency to apply.
