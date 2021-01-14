Glenville State Rides Perimeter Shooting to Down Davis & Elkins, 123-82
Pioneers made 19 threes in the game
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State made 19 three-pointers to take down Davis & Elkins, 123-82.
Eastern Kentucky transfer Mashayla Cecil led the Pioneers with 20 points and was six of eight from three. Zakiyah Winfield and Taychaun Hubbard each scored 19 points for GSC as well.
Jamiyah Johnson paced the Senators with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Amiah Banks added 14 points for D&E.
The game was tied at 50 at the half, but the Pioneers outscored the Senators by 41 in the second half to secure the victory. The Pioneers went 19-46 from beyond the arc for 41 percent.
With the win, Glenville State improves to 2-1 overall. Davis & Elkins drops to 0-2.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.