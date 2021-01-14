Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean says his officers are looking for a man who asked a Domain employee for the location of the nearest mosque.

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 01/14/2021 Granville, WV- On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at approximately 1358... Posted by Granville Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Chief Corkrean says they are still investigating the man’s intentions and is wary to determine if he is a threat or not. The press release emphasizes that the man has not committed a crime.

Monongalia County police departments have heard several reports of this incident after a tweet by a WVU student describing the event went viral. With nearly 500 retweets, the tweeter describes a man asking for “the location of mosques and synagogues in the Morgantown area,” ending with the sentence, “Please stay safe.” According to further interactions on the original poster’s Twitter page, he was not the person involved in the incident.

In the midst of potential political threats throughout the country, law enforcement officials are taking any potential threat seriously. A spokesperson for the City of Morgantown says police will be increasing their presence around mosques and synagogues while Granville police investigate. WVU police did not release any information on the incident but are aware that it took place.

In the press release, Granville police make no mention of the unidentified man asking about a synagogue. The Daily Athenaeum, the WVU independent student newspaper who broke this story, reports that Morgantown-area rabbis are aware of the incident.

