Health officials report 827 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 827 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 105,219.

West Virginia has received 106,453 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 20,004 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 31 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 1,702.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Upshur County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 39-year old male from Harrison County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 27,245 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 736 patients are currently hospitalized, 197 patients are in ICU, and 97 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).

