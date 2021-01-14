Helen Marie Short Helen Marie Short, 82, of Cowen, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her home. Born March 3, 1938, in Richwood, she was the daughter of the late Grafton and Callie O. (Williams) Short. She was a homemaker and enjoyed hunting and looking for bargain deals at yard sales. She had recently given her heart to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Marie Short; sisters: Virginia Dale Spence and Virgie Sill and her husband, Elmer; and brother, Jimmy Lee Short and his wife, Dorothy. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Brenda (Ernie) Kingdon of Sutton, Grace Ann Fowler (companion, Dennis Akers) of Nettie, and Cheryl (Randy) Lough of Upperglade; grandchildren: Ernest Kingdon, Jr., Virginia Marie (Tim) Crites, RT (Velicia) Lough, Chris (Natasha) Lough, Hillary Short, Hannah Short, Carlie Short, Sierra Short, Summer Short, Raylea Lough, and Heather (George) Young; great-grandchildren: Trevor Crites, Bryson Crites, Nathaniel Canter, Haley Dawn Lough, Desiree Lough, Dylan Lough, Dakota Lough, Draven Lough, Addison Lough, Wyatt Grose, Dixie Collins, six other great-grandchildren, and soon to arrive great-grandson, Huxley Chipps ; brothers: Edgar (Wanda) Short of Camden on Gauley and Delmos Darrell (Marie) Short of Upperglade; brother-in-law, Richard Spence of Cowen; a host of nieces and nephews that loved her like a mother; and many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Helen’s life will be held 1 pm, January 15, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Burial will take place at Alex Williams Cemetery, Camden on Gauley. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Short family. Due to COVID-19, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

