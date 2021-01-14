How to tackle stress in 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is leading the nation on vaccine distribution, but the problem for many: there’s no vaccine for mental health.

2020 was a crazy year; the coronavirus and businesses closures. Now we’re just weeks into 2021.

Local therapist Leigh Ann Larosa says the key to dealing with all the images rushing to your head is to communicate your feelings with others.

“Currently, the fact that we’re currently dealing with a virus and we’re dealing with a lot going on with politics and hatred, it’s really important to stay connected with other people,” said Larosa.

Larosa also says that as some adults might having a hard time, just imagine what kids are going through.

“Having an open conversation about how they’re feeling and what’s going on with them because there’s so much disconnect!” Larosa continued.

It’s easy to be disconnected during the pandemic, but Larosa believes using social media among friends can play a key role.

“We’re very fortunate that we have social media, to be positive with not negative with,” she continued.

According to the World Health Organization, people are experiencing an increase in anxiety linked to pandemic. She says we have to remember one basic principle as many are experiencing things in different ways.

“We need embrace one another in this time and just to remember to be kind,” said Larosa.

Larosa also recommends that if you’re feeling tired or blue, get sunlight and connect more with the outdoors.

