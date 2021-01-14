Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be another chilly but calm night out. Some upper-level clouds will come from the west tonight, but otherwise, we’ll be staying dry. Lows will be in the mid-20s once again. Tomorrow, we’ll warm up even more, reaching the mid-40s, thanks to warm air flowing from the southwest. We’ll also see more dry weather. However, we’ll start seeing more clouds coming from the west tomorrow evening, as a low-pressure system approaches. After Thursday, the next few days will be messy, as the intense low-pressure system, which has already been bringing various watches and warnings to the northern Great Plains, brings rain showers for Friday afternoon and evening. That precipitation transitions to snow for Friday night and Saturday, with plenty of snow showers pushing into WV for the day. We’ll see some more snow showers for Sunday night and Monday morning, before drying out on Tuesday. It’s likely we’ll see well over an inch of snow in the lowlands, and over 3-5 inches in the mountains, by Monday. In short, enjoy tomorrow while you can, because the next few days will be nasty.

Tonight: Another chilly but calm night out, although some upper-level clouds will roll in and block the view of stars. At least it won’t be a bad night out. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: It’s going to be another beautiful day of sunshine, although we will see more clouds coming from the west, particularly in the late-afternoon and evening hours. High: 46.

Friday: We’ll see an end to the nice weather, as a cold front brings rain showers into the mountain state. Some of these rain showers will producer rain/snow mix in the mountains. High: 42.

Saturday: We’ll see some snow showers for the day, with them being on-again, off-again. We’ll also see overcast skies. High: 36.

