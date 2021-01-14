Judith Elaine Cunningham Hayhurst, 82, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Judith was born on January 30, 1938, in Lost Creek, WV, a daughter of the late Arlie and Della Valentine Cunningham. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hayhurst, who passed away on October 3, 2015. They were married on February 14, 1956 and were married for 59 years. Judith is survived by her five sons; Randall Hayhurst and wife Lorrie of Florence, SC, Charles Hayhurst and wife Linda of West Milford, Jay Hayhurst and wife Karen of Jane Lew, Brian Hayhurst and wife Christine of Jane Lew and Jeffery Hayhurst and wife Teresa of Clarksville, TN; twelve grandchildren; Jason Harmon and wife Dawn, Zachary Hayhurst, Jacob Hayhurst, Stacy Beale, Aaron Hayhurst and wife Kelly, Sarah Weaver and husband Michael, Isaiah Hayhurst, Nevaeh Hayhurst, Traci McCarty and husband Jeremy, Lisa Drake and husband Josh, Kaitlyn Bell and husband Briar and Todd Hayhurst; three great-grandchild; Warren McCarty, Elijah Weaver, Noah Weaver and one on the way; one sister, Nancy Post and husband Dave of Lost Creek; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Delbert Cunningham and his wife Barbara. Judith was a graduate of Lost Creek High School Class of 1955. She was Baptist by faith. Judith was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Hayhurst will be cremated. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery in Lost Creek, WV with Pastor Brian Plum presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

