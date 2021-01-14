Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another gorgeous day in the books, with temperatures nearing the high 40′s in most areas. Tonight we’ll see clouds remaining in our forecast, but those overnight temperatures will only hit down to the low 30′s, thanks to the southeasterly winds across the area. Clouds will be thickening tomorrow morning and by noon, rain will be entering in from the south for the lowlands, and snow in the higher elevations. Rain showers will be heavy at times for the western lower areas while in the higher elevations, snow will be falling fairly heavily. This will begin to taper off late evening and by midnight we’ll see a break, at least until Saturday morning. By the beginning of the weekend, temperatures will have fallen enough that the next batch of precipitation will be snow. Snow will be the trend through the rest of the day, but it will mostly be of the intermittent type, off and on with some spells that could bring down the visibility if you’re on the highways, so take care. For much of Sunday, it will be just clouds the colder air we’ll be dealing with. Then on Monday, we’re back to seeing off and on snow showers throughout the day.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low 32

Friday: Showers beginning late morning, snow for higher terrain: High 44

Saturday: Rain early, then changing to snow showers. High: 37

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. High: 35

