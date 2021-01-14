Mannington Fire Chief Jimmy Moran has died of COVID-19 and pneumonia

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington Fire Chief Jimmy Moran has passed away after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to the Mannington Fire Department’s Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness, that we announce the passing of our Fire Chief Jimmy Moran. We would like to thank everyone for the prayers in this difficult time. We ask that everyone please keep the Mannington Fire Department and the family of Chief in your prayers over the next couple of days,” the department said on Facebook.

A fireman’s funeral will be held, but a time or date has not been set at this time.

