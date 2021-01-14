Monongalia County schools to return to blended learning model

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Monongalia County schools plan to return to a blended learning model Thursday, Jan. 21. They say this is in response to a mandate handed down by the West Virginia State Board of Education (WVBOE) Wednesday.

Mon County BOE states the following:

Blended learning students in Mon County whose last names begin with A-L and who are enrolled in grades k-8 will return to their classrooms Jan. 21. K-8 blended learning students whose last names begin with M-Z will return Friday, Jan. 22. Blended learning students in grades 9-12 also will return and attend according to the k-8 model if Monongalia County’s COVID incidence rate is designated as “orange” or better.

The Mon County board says they agreed unanimously to maintain distance learning for all students through Feb. 12., but the WVBOE decision to re-institute in-person instruction beginning the week of Tuesday, Jan. 19 supersedes the local boards’ decisions.

Mon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell on Thursday e-mailed a request for a waiver to the directive to State Superintendent Clayton Burch on behalf of Mon County BOE President Nancy Walker.

“We had based our Feb. 16 return-to-classroom decision on several factors,” Dr. Campbell said. “We anticipate that most of our 50 or older staff will have received their second COVID inoculations by that date. We also would have had time to accurately gauge the impact of WVU’s Jan. 19 return to in-class instruction on the county’s COVID incidence by that time. But the primary rationales supporting our continuing distance learning were a desire to ensure consistency in student instruction and to allow our blended learning students’ families time to prepare for the shift back to the hybrid model.”

Campbell also noted that parents who prefer their previously blended-learning children continue distance learning rather than return to the classroom two days a week may do so. He requests they notify their children’s school principal of their decision as soon as possible.

