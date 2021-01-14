No. 4 West Liberty Pulls Away from No. 21 Fairmont State, 96-84

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 21 Fairmont State chipped away into its 11-point halftime deficit but No. 4 West Liberty pulled away in the game’s final minutes, 96-84.

The Fighting Falcons trimmed the Hilltoppers’ lead to six with just under 10 minutes to play but FSU was unable to get any closer. Isaiah Sanders paced Fairmont State with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Cole VonHandorf added 17 and Dale Bonner notched 14.

Dalton Bolon led WLU with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Pat Robinson also poured in 19 points for the Hilltoppers.

With the loss, the Fighting Falcons drop to 2-1. West Liberty remains unbeaten at 3-0 overall.

