Advertisement

No. 4 West Liberty Pulls Away from No. 21 Fairmont State, 96-84

Fighting Falcons suffer first loss, fall to 2-1 overall
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 21 Fairmont State chipped away into its 11-point halftime deficit but No. 4 West Liberty pulled away in the game’s final minutes, 96-84.

The Fighting Falcons trimmed the Hilltoppers’ lead to six with just under 10 minutes to play but FSU was unable to get any closer. Isaiah Sanders paced Fairmont State with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Cole VonHandorf added 17 and Dale Bonner notched 14.

Dalton Bolon led WLU with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Pat Robinson also poured in 19 points for the Hilltoppers.

With the loss, the Fighting Falcons drop to 2-1. West Liberty remains unbeaten at 3-0 overall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed
School bus generic
WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions being made by Gov. Justice
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions made by Gov. Justice
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.

Latest News

Shane Lyons
WVU’s Lyons Named NCAA Division I Council Chair
Fitzwater
West Virginia Wesleyan Drops Doubleheader at Concord
Glenville State
Glenville State Rides Perimeter Shooting to Down Davis & Elkins, 123-82
ESMERY MARTINEZ
WVU outlasts pesky Texas Tech for fourth-straight win, 83-78