Nominations open for WVa teachers environmental award

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are open to nominate West Virginia teachers for environmental leadership awards.

The deadline for the 2021 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards is Feb. 14. The awards are given by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

Winners chosen on the elementary, middle and high school levels will receive a $500 personal award plus $1,000 to be used in promoting science, technology, engineering and math programs at their schools.

Awards are given for leadership through lesson plans, school programs or participation in activities that promote environmental stewardship.

To be eligible, nominees must teach full or part time or volunteer in a classroom in a West Virginia public, private or charter school. The program must have been established for at least a year. Teachers can be nominated by themselves, colleagues, principals, students or anyone familiar with their environmental program.

Applications are available at https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/wvmis/Pages/default.aspx.

