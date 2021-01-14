Tefany May Hannas Tefany May Hannas, 52 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on January 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 29, 1968, the daughter of the late Harry Allen Hannas and Kathleen Hannas-White of Bridgeport, WV. She was also preceded in death by a step-father Thomas White and niece Samantha White. She is also survived by a sister, Trish Oliver and her husband Jack of Marion County, WV; a half-sister Jan Biser and her husband Chuck of Keyser, WV and their children Sean Biser and Shannon Biser; two step-brothers Gerald White of Bridgeport, WV and Timothy White and his wife Randi of Harrison County, WV and a niece Jacki Luckey and husband David and their daughter Kennedi of Flemington, WV. She also enjoyed her several uncles, aunts and cousins. Tefany was a 1988 graduate of Bridgeport High School. She worked for the Sheltered Workshop and her greatest joy was volunteering for the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. She provided over 17,000 hours of service to the various departments at the hospital including Respiratory. Her gentle smile and much needed support for patients will never be forgotten. Family time was her favorite time. Along with her mother and sister, she would go bowling, attend movies, retail shop and play board games. She was competitive and loved to laugh. Friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 10:00 AM – noon. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. A private service for family will be celebrated at noon with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Hannas-White family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

