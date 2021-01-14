West Virginia Wesleyan Drops Doubleheader at Concord

ATHENS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams are still looking for their first wins of the season after dropping a doubleheader at Concord Wednesday.

Men’s Recap

The Bobcats were edged by the Mountain Lions, 73-69. Jaylin Reed and Jaret Mullooly each paced WVWC with 14 points. Ross Young also notched 11.

Liam Evans scored a game-high 22 points for Concord. Brandon Kennedy added 13. The Bobcats outrebounded the Mountain Lions, 41-34.

With the loss, West Virginia Wesleyan drops to 0-3 overall. Concord improves to 2-1.

Women’s Recap

WVWC fell to Concord, 74-61. Fairmont Senior alum Courtney Wilfong scored a team-high 19 points. Abi Gabauer added 10 points for the Bobcats.

Gilmer County alum Riley Fitzwater totaled a game-high 21 points for the Mountain Lions. Maggie Guynn had 17 as well. Concord outrebounded WVWC, 43-29 in the game.

The Bobcats fall to 0-2 overall. Concord is now 2-1.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.