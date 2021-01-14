Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan Drops Doubleheader at Concord

Bobcats still looking for first wins
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams are still looking for their first wins of the season after dropping a doubleheader at Concord Wednesday.

Men’s Recap

The Bobcats were edged by the Mountain Lions, 73-69. Jaylin Reed and Jaret Mullooly each paced WVWC with 14 points. Ross Young also notched 11.

Liam Evans scored a game-high 22 points for Concord. Brandon Kennedy added 13. The Bobcats outrebounded the Mountain Lions, 41-34.

With the loss, West Virginia Wesleyan drops to 0-3 overall. Concord improves to 2-1.

Women’s Recap

WVWC fell to Concord, 74-61. Fairmont Senior alum Courtney Wilfong scored a team-high 19 points. Abi Gabauer added 10 points for the Bobcats.

Gilmer County alum Riley Fitzwater totaled a game-high 21 points for the Mountain Lions. Maggie Guynn had 17 as well. Concord outrebounded WVWC, 43-29 in the game.

The Bobcats fall to 0-2 overall. Concord is now 2-1.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed
School bus generic
WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions being made by Gov. Justice
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions made by Gov. Justice
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.

Latest News

Shane Lyons
WVU’s Lyons Named NCAA Division I Council Chair
Glenville State
Glenville State Rides Perimeter Shooting to Down Davis & Elkins, 123-82
West Liberty Fairmont State
No. 4 West Liberty Pulls Away from No. 21 Fairmont State, 96-84
ESMERY MARTINEZ
WVU outlasts pesky Texas Tech for fourth-straight win, 83-78