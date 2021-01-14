Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Jan. 14

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
John Halterman:  I keep getting asked the question, ‘are the stimulus checks a good thing or a bad thing?’  Well, let me break this down to four things.  Number one, safety nets.  I do believe that if you’ve been affected by the pandemic, you’ve lost your job, you’ve lost your ability to save money, or you’ve lost your business, absolutely the stimulus checks are good.  Second thing, from the economy standpoint, it showed back in the spring that the stimulus checks definitely saved us from going into a depression.  And so, I definitely think from an economic standpoint, it’s a good thing.  The third thing, how about those people that are doing well and don’t need the money.  Well, I definitely do not believe they should be getting the checks, simply because it’s going to raise our national debt.  And then the fourth thing, the extras that Congress puts into the bills, I think that’s totally ludicrous and wrong.  It should not be simply because, again, it’s going to raise our national debt which does have long-term consequences.  For more answers, call me or visit my website today.

