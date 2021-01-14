WVU outlasts pesky Texas Tech for fourth-straight win, 83-78
Mountaineers scored 30 bench points
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers got 30 points from its bench and made baskets down the stretch as WVU (9-2) survived Texas Tech (6-6), 83-78.
Kysre Gondrezick scored a team best 19 points & Esmery Martinez posted her sixth consecutive double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Jasmine Carson came off the bench to score 13 points and Rochelle Norris added seven.
Oklahoma State transfer forward Vivian Gray poured in 28 points to lead the Red Raiders and Naje Murry added 18.
The Mountaineers will return to the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to host OK State at 2 p.m.
