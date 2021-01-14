WVU outlasts pesky Texas Tech for fourth-straight win, 83-78

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers got 30 points from its bench and made baskets down the stretch as WVU (9-2) survived Texas Tech (6-6), 83-78.

Kysre Gondrezick scored a team best 19 points & Esmery Martinez posted her sixth consecutive double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

SPIN & WIN 🌪 @martinez_smeri is quickly emerging as one of the best post players in the @Big12Conference. She has 12 & WVU leads TTU, 36-28 at the half. pic.twitter.com/5nnUk5KIEi — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) January 14, 2021

Jasmine Carson came off the bench to score 13 points and Rochelle Norris added seven.

Oklahoma State transfer forward Vivian Gray poured in 28 points to lead the Red Raiders and Naje Murry added 18.

The Mountaineers will return to the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to host OK State at 2 p.m.

