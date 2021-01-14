WVU’s Frazier, Mesidor earn spots on ESPN’s true freshman All-America team
Both played in all 10 games for WVU
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU offensive lineman Zach Frazier & defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor were named to ESPN.com’s true freshman All-America team on Thursday.
Frazier played in all 10 games for WVU with 9 starts. He started the last 8 games at the left guard position and helped pave the way for a 1,000 yard season for first-team All-Big 12 running back Leddie Brown. The Fairmont Senior product was an honorable mention Big 12 selection.
Mesidor led the team in sacks with 5 and added 6.5 tackles for loss. He was a second team all-Big 12 conference selection.
