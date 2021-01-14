WVU’s Frazier, Mesidor earn spots on ESPN’s true freshman All-America team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU offensive lineman Zach Frazier & defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor were named to ESPN.com’s true freshman All-America team on Thursday.

Frazier played in all 10 games for WVU with 9 starts. He started the last 8 games at the left guard position and helped pave the way for a 1,000 yard season for first-team All-Big 12 running back Leddie Brown. The Fairmont Senior product was an honorable mention Big 12 selection.

Mesidor led the team in sacks with 5 and added 6.5 tackles for loss. He was a second team all-Big 12 conference selection.

