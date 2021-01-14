WVU’s Lyons Named NCAA Division I Council Chair

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU athletic director Shane Lyons has been named the NCAA Division I Chair.

He will lead the daily decision making for the entire organization and will oversee legislation surrounding name, image and likeness. Lyons’ first day at the helm will be July 1, 2021. The organization is made of athletics directors, athletics administrators, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes.

In 2018, Lyons earned a spot on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee through a multi-year term that will end in June. In 2020, he was the chair of the committee.

Lyons is WVU’s 12th athletic director in program history.

