Advertisement

WVU’s Lyons Named NCAA Division I Council Chair

Responsible for daily decision making for entire organization
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU athletic director Shane Lyons has been named the NCAA Division I Chair.

He will lead the daily decision making for the entire organization and will oversee legislation surrounding name, image and likeness. Lyons’ first day at the helm will be July 1, 2021. The organization is made of athletics directors, athletics administrators, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes.

In 2018, Lyons earned a spot on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee through a multi-year term that will end in June. In 2020, he was the chair of the committee.

Lyons is WVU’s 12th athletic director in program history.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed
School bus generic
WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions being made by Gov. Justice
WVEA not in favor of possible decisions made by Gov. Justice
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.

Latest News

Fitzwater
West Virginia Wesleyan Drops Doubleheader at Concord
Glenville State
Glenville State Rides Perimeter Shooting to Down Davis & Elkins, 123-82
West Liberty Fairmont State
No. 4 West Liberty Pulls Away from No. 21 Fairmont State, 96-84
ESMERY MARTINEZ
WVU outlasts pesky Texas Tech for fourth-straight win, 83-78