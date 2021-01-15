Advertisement

Ammons amped for one final ride with Morgantown High

Morgantown senior forward signed with DePaul in November
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The smile spread across Kaitlyn Ammons face at the mention of her team being able to start practicing in one month tells it all.

The second team all-state forward for Morgantown is amped for one final ride with the Mohigans.

She inked with DePaul women’s basketball in November, so the stress of college recruiting and impressing scouts is no longer.

Her main goals are to help her team win as many games as possible and return to the state tournament, and have some fun in the process.

She admits it would also be pretty cool to hit the 1,000 point career milestone. Entering this season, she is 65 points away.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granville police officers are looking for this man. They emphasize that he has not committed a...
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
generic photos
AFT-WV plans to take state in-person learning mandate to court
School bus generic
UPDATE: Suspended bus drivers cleared of wrongdoing in Trump event
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed

Latest News

Sierra Kotchman
Kotchman’s 30 not enough to lift Fairmont State over West Liberty
West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) sets a block on a Kansas State...
WVU’s Frazier, Mesidor earn spots on ESPN’s true freshman All-America team
Shane Lyons
WVU’s Lyons Named NCAA Division I Council Chair
Fitzwater
West Virginia Wesleyan Drops Doubleheader at Concord