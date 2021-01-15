Ammons amped for one final ride with Morgantown High

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The smile spread across Kaitlyn Ammons face at the mention of her team being able to start practicing in one month tells it all.

The second team all-state forward for Morgantown is amped for one final ride with the Mohigans.

She inked with DePaul women’s basketball in November, so the stress of college recruiting and impressing scouts is no longer.

Her main goals are to help her team win as many games as possible and return to the state tournament, and have some fun in the process.

She admits it would also be pretty cool to hit the 1,000 point career milestone. Entering this season, she is 65 points away.

