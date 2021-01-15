Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 15th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to clouds, and rain begins in the late morning, though our temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s. In the afternoon around 3 PM, the rain transitions to snow for the mountains, and the lower elevation areas see this switch around 8 PM, though the precipitation tapers off for a while at this time, especially in the lowlands. The precipitation returns in the form of snow everywhere around 7 Saturday morning, as our temperatures drop down into the mid 30s for our high. Snow showers continue through the day and night on Saturday, but the showers seem fairly gentle, and we only see about 1 inch of snow by the end of Saturday for the lowlands and about 3-4 for the mountains. The flurries continue through Sunday as well, and the snow on Sunday is very wet, so expect some large flakes with more accumulation! We finally see the snow pushing out Monday afternoon. A high pressure system moves just south of us on Tuesday, so we see a calmer morning, but it will still be chilly. By the afternoon, more precipitation arrives, so we see some mixed rain and snow showers headed into Wednesday morning. The rain appears to clear out by Wednesday afternoon, but we aren’t done with that precipitation quite yet. It looks like another system moves in Thursday morning, bringing rain through the day Thursday and Friday.

Today: Rain begins in the late morning turning to snow in the evening hours. Be safe! High: 45.

Tonight: We see a break in the snow overnight, but roads may freeze over. Low: 29.

Saturday: We see light snow flurries through the day. High: 36.

Sunday: Snow showers continue, and these snowflakes are wet and large! High: 35.

