Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 15th, 2021

Rainy afternoon with snow on the way!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to clouds, and rain begins in the late morning, though our temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s. In the afternoon around 3 PM, the rain transitions to snow for the mountains, and the lower elevation areas see this switch around 8 PM, though the precipitation tapers off for a while at this time, especially in the lowlands. The precipitation returns in the form of snow everywhere around 7 Saturday morning, as our temperatures drop down into the mid 30s for our high. Snow showers continue through the day and night on Saturday, but the showers seem fairly gentle, and we only see about 1 inch of snow by the end of Saturday for the lowlands and about 3-4 for the mountains. The flurries continue through Sunday as well, and the snow on Sunday is very wet, so expect some large flakes with more accumulation! We finally see the snow pushing out Monday afternoon. A high pressure system moves just south of us on Tuesday, so we see a calmer morning, but it will still be chilly. By the afternoon, more precipitation arrives, so we see some mixed rain and snow showers headed into Wednesday morning. The rain appears to clear out by Wednesday afternoon, but we aren’t done with that precipitation quite yet. It looks like another system moves in Thursday morning, bringing rain through the day Thursday and Friday.

Today: Rain begins in the late morning turning to snow in the evening hours. Be safe! High: 45.

Tonight: We see a break in the snow overnight, but roads may freeze over. Low: 29.

Saturday: We see light snow flurries through the day. High: 36.

Sunday: Snow showers continue, and these snowflakes are wet and large! High: 35.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granville police officers are looking for this man. They emphasize that he has not committed a...
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
generic photos
AFT-WV plans to take state in-person learning mandate to court
School bus generic
UPDATE: Suspended bus drivers cleared of wrongdoing in Trump event
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Josh Croup
Josh Croup is leaving WDTV, he will be missed

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Weather 6 AM 1 15 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 6 AM 1 15 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 5:30 AM 1 15 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 5:30 AM 1 15 2021
Surface Map showing cold front sweeping east of West Virginia at 6 PM, January 15, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 14, 2021
Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 14, 2021