DHHR reports active cases down, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,430 new COVID-19 infections in the state Friday.

This brings the total active case county to 27,016. Active cases have decreased by 229 since Thursday. However, the daily percent positivity rate has slightly increased. On Thursday it was 4.94%, and Friday it’s

31 additional deaths were also reported Friday.

DHHR has not updated its hospitalization data since Thursday.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993), Wyoming (1,381).

