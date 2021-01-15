Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be the last night of calm weather. We’ll be dry during the overnight hours, but clouds will roll in from the west, as a low-pressure system approaches. The cold front pushes in after 9 AM tomorrow morning, bringing rain showers for the lowlands and rain/snow and snow showers to the mountains for the day. The line of precipitation leaves in the late-evening hours, giving us a break overnight. Heading into Saturday morning, however, we’ll see more snow showers come in. Many of these showers will be on-again, off-again, with most of the accumulation in the mountains, although the lowlands might see some too. This is because temperatures will have dropped into the mid-30s, due to cooler air coming from the west. More snow showers will take place on Sunday morning, with a break from the snow in the afternoon. Then more snow comes in for Monday, before drying out Monday night as an area of high pressure builds in. We’ll then have a dry Tuesday, with highs in the upper-30s, before seeing more rain chances later next week. By the time the snow stops falling Monday evening, we’ll likely have seen over two inches of snow in the lowlands, and more than 6 inches of snow in the mountains. In short, be prepared for slick roads and travel safely for the weekend.

Tonight: We’ll be dry, with lows in the low-30s, thanks to southerly winds. However, we’ll see plenty of upper-level clouds coming from the west. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: A cold front comes into West Virginia in the late-morning hours, with the first rain coming in after 10 AM. We’ll see rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. Then we’ll see a break from the precipitation in the overnight hours. High: 43.

Saturday: On-again, off-again snow showers start after the early-morning hours, as the back end of the system brings moisture into WV. Temperatures will be cool enough, especially in the mountains, for snow to reach the surface. High: 36.

Sunday: We’ll see some more snow showers in the morning, before getting a break in the afternoon. Thereafter, some more snow showers will happen in the evening hours. High: 35.

