Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s Friday Everyone!! And what a great week weather week it was with lots of sun and those spring-like temperatures. But now we say goodbye to those bright skies and head back into a winter feel. This afternoon a cold front moved through our area, all associated with a much larger system that is still in the Midwest. Showers and a wintry mix will continue this evening, but will then turn completely to snow later tonight with only some minor accumulations. The big weather system still west of us will bring periods of snow showers through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Don’t expect to see fast accumulations with this storm, but when all is said and done, by Monday we could have received 1-2″ in the lower elevations and 5-7″ in the mountains. Next Tuesday looks to be our next best chance to see then sun, but that may only last for a day before more active weather returns. Have a great weekend everyone and stay safe on the roads!

Tonight: Rain/snow mix changing to snow showers: Low 27

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers: High 36

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 37

MLK Day: Another day of snow showers. High: 33

