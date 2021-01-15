Advertisement

Kotchman’s 30 not enough to lift Fairmont State over West Liberty

Hilltoppers down Fighting Falcons, 70-60
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior guard Sierra Kotchman scored half of her team’s points tonight with 30 but it was not enough as Fairmont State (0-1) fell to West Liberty (1-2), 70-6, in its season debut.

Freshman Alyssa DeAngelo had 7 points and 3 rebounds in her collegiate debut.

West Liberty was paced by 19 points and 15 rebounds from senior guard Audrey Tingle and Grace Faulk added 12.

Fairmont State will return to action on Saturday at Wheeling.

