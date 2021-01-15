Kris James Bailey, 43, a resident of Valley Head, passed from this life Monday, January 11, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital under the care of WV Hospice. Kris was born on Tuesday, March 15, 1977, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Terrance Ralph Bailey and Linda Kaye Wilson, who survives in Puyallup, WA. Left to cherish Kris’ memory are three children, Wade Bailey, Terry Bailey, and Ava Bailey, all of Valley Head, two brothers, Nick Newman of Buckley, WA and Alex Newman of Wilbur, WA, one sister, Deborah Bailey of Oregon, and his companion and friend, Andrea Buck. Kris attended school in Buckhannon and Eatonville, WA. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He had worked on the pipeline, built homes, and was the owner and operator of his own trucking company and the owner and operator of Bailey’s Body Shop. He was an adventurer with a big personality living life without knowing a stranger. He could fix anything with a motor and enjoyed driving as he traveled across America from his home in West Virginia to the west coast several times. He enjoyed painting vehicles and restoring classic cars including his ’69 Dodge Charger. He could play anything with strings including his banjo and guitar. He wouldn’t say “no” nor did he hold a grudge as he was known to help anyone at anytime. His children were the most important part of his life. He loved to hike with Ava or be involved with them in whatever they were doing. A “jokester” that never wanted to be a burden to anyone, Kris Bailey will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 11AM until 12PM, the funeral hour. Rev Tyler Arbogast will officiate and interment will follow in Cutright Chapel Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Kris James Bailey. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.