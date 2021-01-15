Police investigating death of Michigan man in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) - A Michigan man was found dead inside a West Virginia home, police said.
Huntington police said the investigation was being treated as a homicide.
The body of David Thompson II, 23, of Detroit, was found Thursday at a Huntington home, police said.
Police were called to the house shortly after 1:30 a.m., the city said in a news release.
No further information was provided.
