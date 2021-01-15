Terry Lee Grimes, 70, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Terry was born Monday, December 11,1950, in Marlinton, a son of the late David Hanson Grimes and Dolly Burgess Grimes. On June 12, 1970, he married the former Linda Lee Taylor who survives. They had celebrated fifty years of marriage. Also left to cherish Terry’s memory are two children, Randall Grimes and companion, Carol Morgan and Pamala Gragg and husband, Joseph, all of Beverly, one brother, David Lynn Grimes and wife, Linda, of Dunmore, one sister, Myrna Hooker and husband, Wayne, of Hot Springs, VA, nine grandchildren, Brandon Grimes, Dalton Grimes, Madison Grimes, Kaden Nelson, Grayson Gragg, Addisyn Gragg, Kaylee Halterman, and Ryan Halterman, two “special grandchildren”, Avery Fox and Jackson Fox, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Terry in death was one brother, Kay Grimes and one sister, Mary Jackson. Terry was a graduate of Green Bank High School. He was the owner and operator of Grimes Enterprises for many years and continued working there for his son, Randall. Terry enjoyed working in the logging industry, running the heavy equipment, and driving the trucks, however, his family was the most important part of his life. He loved them very much, and he will be missed by them as well as the many friends he made over his lifetime. Terry’s request for cremation was honored. A celebration of his life will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 12:00PM until 3PM at which time, Rev. David Rittenhouse will conduct a memorial service.

