Betty Elizabeth Rhoades Betty Elizabeth Burnside Rhoades, 91, of Freemansburg, entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Betty was a loving mom, devoted wife, caring friend, wonderful sister and daughter, dear grandma and great grandma. She was generous and made people feel special. She was born in Weston on June 30, 1929, the third child of the late Edward Brent and Estelle Maude Brohard Burnside. She was a hard worker, nature lover, true West Virginia girl rooted in Lewis County and the Freemansburg community. Her childhood homeplace on Right Hand Fork is where she met her true love, Beecher J Rhoades, when her brother Bill brought him to visit after the war. They married on April 10, 1948 and had six children. Betty remained a true and faithful servant throughout her life and instilled in her children the importance of a higher power, community service through 4-H and the value of a good education. She worked hard helping build their brick homeplace. Betty put up hay, tended the animals, stacked firewood and ran a weed eater until she was 85. When first married, she and Beecher helped a local lady birth her baby who was named Betty. Betty was a fulltime clerk at Weston State Hospital for fifteen years and after retirement helped her daughters (Teresa and Joy) in their flower shop at Jackson’s Mill. She was a member of the Weston Order of Eastern Star and volunteered at polling locations for Lewis County elections. Betty restored furniture, made baskets, gardened and was renowned for her cooking and baking. She sewed a canvas tent for the homemade camper so the family could travel together. Her scripture readings anchored her. Betty’s happy place was outdoors where the birds and flowers brought peace and her nature-inspired home was a testament to her walk with God. Betty is survived by five children: Jessie L. Momen and sweetheart, Jim, Stewart J Rhoades and wife, Linda, Donna G. Fox and husband, Ron, Loretta F. Rhoades, and Joy D. Heath and husband, Mark, of Weston; fourteen grandchildren: Elissa, Rayna, Chad, Ryan, Anna, Steven, Jenny, Megan, Natalie, Atalie, Mitchell, Brent and wife, Erica, Brad, Brian and wife, Angie; twenty three great-grandchildren: Avant, A’Nya, Megan, McKenna, Lennon, Cody, Savannah, Andrew, Maddie, Chase, Caden, Connor, Trinity, Felicity, Jenny, Megan, Natalie, Raelynn, Emerson, Faith, Dylon, Kinsleigh, and Caden; many great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Betty has been reunited with her husband, Beecher, of 66 years; parents: Brent and Estelle Burnside; first-born child, Teresa Messenger; great-granddaughter, Nora Messenger; and three siblings: Bill, Dick, and Sam Burnside. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the WVU Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute. Please make checks payable to the WVU Foundation and mail to WVU Foundation, ATTN: Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650 or online at http://give.wvu.edu/wvumedicine-rni# or by calling 1-681-285-5947. A Private Service will be held with interment following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. A Public Celebration of Life Service may be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Elizabeth Burnside Rhoades. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

