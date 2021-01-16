Former MHS & WVU long snapper Poland preparing for future in the pros

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High School product & former WVU long snapper Kyle Poland is preparing for a future in the NFL.

Poland will spend the next few months training at the Milan Puskar Center with WVU head strength coach Mike Joseph, which NFL Pro Day tentatively slated for March & the NFL Draft to follow in April.

The former MHS center spent 5 yeas in the gold & blue after walking on to the team in 2016. He did not snap a single ball until 2020, when he was named the starter in training camp. Poland played in all 10 games for the Mountaineers, catching the eyes of NFL scouts. He just finished up the two-day NFLPA virtual Collegiate Bowl.

“What I did well is consistency,” Poland said. “You really don’t know the long snapper until they make a mistake.... You don’t want the fans to know your name because if so, you did something wrong. That’s something I’ve been told my whole life. I just stuck with that and stayed as consistent as I could and didn’t want to make any mistakes.”

Poland will look to join former Mountaineer long snapper and the player he sat behind for two seasons, Rex Sunahara, in the pros. Sunahara is currently on the practice squad for the Miami Dolphins.

“I was with him yesterday snapping and picking his brain a little bit just to be ready for what he experienced and trying to stay ready because it’s a new situation, new team and new level of football... He’s just been a great role model for me through out this whole process.”

As Poland waits to see what his NFL future holds, he is also playing another waiting game. Him & his wife, Katie are expecting a child in March. The two decided that they will not find out the gender of the baby until he or she arrives.

Grateful for the opportunity!🙏🏼 https://t.co/zmobeinvpf — Kyle Poland (@Kpoland24) January 6, 2021

